Uber Issues Open Apology After London Ban - Appeals Decision Promising Change

Following TFL's decision to not renew Uber's licence to operate in London, the firm's chief executive has issued an open letter of apology



Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshali has issued an open letter apologising for “mistakes” made by the ride hailing company after it was denied a new licence to operate in London last week by Transport for London.



Khosrowshali added in the letter the firm would appeal against the city’s decision, but also confirmed that Uber would look to change the way it operates in the future.





