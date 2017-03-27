Uber Self Driving Car Not a Fault In Accident - Could A Human Driver Have Simply Avoided The Crash?

Uber has been under a lot of pressure over the past few months from several different angles, including with their self-driving effort.

They had problems with regulators in California after a self-driving prototype ran a red light and now they are being sued by Waymo, Alphabet’s self-driving car company, over their lidar sensor technology.

Now one of their self-driving prototypes in Arizona was involved in an accident that resulted in the car rolling over. Fortunately, no one was injured. 



