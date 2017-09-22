Uber Shut Down In London Over Public Safety Concerns

Uber London will be blocked from operating in the capital from the start of October, unless it wins an appeal for Transport for London to renew its operating licence.



TfL plans to withhold the American ride hailing firm’s licence, which expires on 30 September, due to concerns over the company’s operational habits.

The government body responsible for London’s transport network said it considers Uber’s approach to “reporting serious criminal offences, how medical  certificates are obtained” and how security checks are obtained to have “security implications” for the public.



