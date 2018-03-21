Uber Under Fire For Refusing Riders With Service Dogs

A Texas woman with cerebral palsy is suing Uber, claiming that drivers repeatedly denied her rides because she requires the use of a service dog.

The lawsuit claims this occurred on "approximately 25 separate occasions" from 2016 to 2017. It's the latest of several lawsuits claiming that ride-hailing companies fail to accommodate people with disabilities.

The plaintiff, D'Edra Steele, claims multiple Uber drivers cancelled rides or refused her service only after finding out that she uses a service dog. Drivers used excuses such as allergies or lack of protective seat covers, according to the lawsuit. Such behavior violates Uber's own policies.



