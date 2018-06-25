Unlike Hollywood, German Industry Awards Are Cancelled Because Of Corruption And Scandal

And Germany’s most prestigious automaker awards go to .

... no one!

In a country where Volkswagen AG, Daimler AG and BMW AG dominate news coverage and their CEOs are treated like celebrities, the “Golden Steering Wheel” awards are usually a glitzy production with a mix of executives and movie stars that provide days of tabloid fodder.

But this year -- with fines and investigations piling up and executives behind bars -- there’s little reason for self congratulation, leading publisher Axel Springer SE, the event’s organizer, to cancel the annual party.

“We love cars. The people who build, buy and drive them are our customers as well as our readers,” Marion Horn, editor-in-chief of Springer weekly Bild am Sonntag, said on Friday. “But now is not the time to grant awards and celebrate.”



User Comments

TheSteve

LOL! When Dieselgate blew its lid, class-action lawsuits started mounting. US and Canadian owners of affected vehicles were quickly offered some unconditional "sorry money" (a prepaid card valued at a few hundred dollars to buy VW/Audi Group (VAG) products + some free maintenance + some free roadside assistance). Later, owners in these markets got lucrative sorry money (5-figure checks) and some got handsome buybacks.

But not so in the UK, Germany, etc.! Huh! Why not?

Well, you see, VAG is a German company. A BIG German company. There are lots of German jobs and a big chunk of the German economy is tied up in VAG. And Germany is part of the EU, the European Union. And in case you didn't know, there is an incestuous relationship between VAG and the German Government. There has been, for many decades.

So Americans were rightfully tough on VAG, resulting in hefty fines and expensive class-action settlements that cost VAG tens of billions of dollars. Meanwhile, the EU went soft on VAG for mysterious reasons. Perhaps the incestuous relationship between VAG, the German government, and Germany's place in the EU played a part? Ya think? :-)

Reports of corruption should surprise no one. Corruption within the German auto industry is also no surprise. VAG has already been thoroughly indicted, and new discoveries of recent cheating keep being unearthed! Recently, Mercedes was implicated in diesel emissions cheating (AKA breaking the law). As far as we know, BMW has not broken emissions laws.

We live in interesting times.

