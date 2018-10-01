Upcoming Mercedes A-Class To Be The First To Incorporate MBUX Infotainment System

The upcoming Mercedes A-Class will be the company’s first model to use the innovative MBUX infotainment system, which was presented at this year’s CES in Las Vegas.



UX stands for user experience, with Mercedes claiming that their new infotainment system has the ability to learn thanks to artificial intelligence. A-Class customers will be given the option of three different versions: the basic version with dual 7-inch displays, a mid-level system with one 7-inch and one 10.25-inch screen and a range-topping dual 10.25-inch display system, offering a resolution of up to 1920x720 pixels (200 dpi).





