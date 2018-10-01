Upcoming Mercedes A-Class To Be The First To Incorporate MBUX Infotainment System

Agent009 submitted on 1/10/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:19:16 AM

0 user comments | Views : 1,018 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The upcoming Mercedes A-Class will be the company’s first model to use the innovative MBUX infotainment system, which was presented at this year’s CES in Las Vegas.



UX stands for user experience, with Mercedes claiming that their new infotainment system has the ability to learn thanks to artificial intelligence. A-Class customers will be given the option of three different versions: the basic version with dual 7-inch displays, a mid-level system with one 7-inch and one 10.25-inch screen and a range-topping dual 10.25-inch display system, offering a resolution of up to 1920x720 pixels (200 dpi).


Read Article


Upcoming Mercedes A-Class To Be The First To Incorporate MBUX Infotainment System

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]