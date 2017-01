Spy photographers have spotted a Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Coupé testing one month after its sibling, the regular GLC 63, was last seen in public.

The two models share underpinnings and get longer bonnets than that of the regular GLC, to provide more space for the wet-sump twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 that'll power them. Shared with models like the C 63 saloon, the engine is likely to produce up to 503bhp and 516lb ft, as it does in other models.