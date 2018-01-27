There are few cars that really speak to my youth. But the few that do bring an instantaneous surge of nostalgia.



I love when it happens, every time.



One of the cars that do that is the Jaguar XJR-15. But, there's so few of them that I never have seen one. Nor heard one. And, honestly, I didn't know much about it because it's just not a critical car. Especially when compared to the XJ220.



Its legacy is eerily similar to the Ferrari F50. It followed up on a motoring legend, is more raw and pure than its predecessor and it's not as well liked.



But the folks at Petrolicious distributed a video this week and I am thinking it may be one of their best yet.



Take a peek below and weigh in.





In this week’s Made to Drive episode we fold ourselves into the cockpit of Jasbir Dhillon’s 1991 Jaguar XJR-15 to experience one of the rarest and rawest supercars built in the 20th century. Aimed at transferring the Le Mans-winning XJR experience to the road, just 53 examples of the XJR-15 were produced with the help of Tom Walkinshaw under the banner of Jaguar Sport, and only 27 were optioned for road use. Powered by a beautifully shrill six-liter V12, it’s a lesser known but no less sexy staple of 1990s supercardom, and one of the finest examples of a “race car for the road,” of any decade.







