I remember when the Alfa Romeo Stelvio first appeared. Seeing the images and details I wasn't sure what to make of it.



Was it really an Alfa? Did it really have that DNA lurking beneath its sheetmetal?



Or, was it simply a rebodied mish-mosh of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) parts?



Turns out that the sport-utility vehicle certainly has some of its strong, Italian roots. We can confirm this now because the Stelvio Quadrifoglio just became the world's fastest SUV around the world famous Nurburgring. It set a time of 7:51:70.



Besting the last-gen Porsche Cayenne Turbo S, which set the record of 7:59 a couple years ago, is certainly an accomplishment.



But does this give the Stelvio more clout in your eyes? Let us know in the comments below!





Born to face any challenges, even the toughest one: Stelvio Quadrifoglio wins the world's fastest SUV title breaking the record of 7'51.7'', the second for the Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio on the Nürburgring track. Stelvio Quadrifoglio with an all-wheel drive systemQ4 coupled with a 2.9 V6 Twin-Turbo engine of 510 hp gets an extraordinary record, reaching another important result in the history of this brand.







