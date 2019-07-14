VIDEO: An In-depth, DETAILED Walkaround Of The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 And Boxster Spyder — SURPRISE Enclosed

While an auto review is good to read, it's also nice to really get to know a vehicle, inside and out. Although I just posted Auto Express' first take on the all-new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4, I wanted to follow up with this video.



That's because it is so damn good.



Featuring Carfection's Harry Catchpole and Porsche's Andreas Preuniger — he oversees Porsche's GT efforts — it is chock full of gold. Really, it doesn't get much better than this.



So if you're geeking out over the 718 Cayman GT4 and Boxster Spyder as much as I am, look no further, Spies.



And, for the surprise: Preuniger confirms in this clip that the 718 Cayman GT4 and Boxster Spyder will NOT be limited to one model year. There will be 2020 cars and, possibly, 2021 cars. This is possible thanks to its all-new 4.0-liter six-cylinder engine that's loosely based on the 992's motor — except everything's different, literally.







Andreas Preuninger talks to Henry about the Porsche 718 GT4 and 718 Spyder. They go into so much depth to tell you absolutely EVERYTHING you need to know about these cars.



