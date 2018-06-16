VIDEO: Another Tesla Model S Goes Up In Smoke, This Time The Owner Is A Hollywood Actress' Husband

Actress Mary McCormack has said that her husband's Tesla Model S caught fire while he was driving in the Los Angeles area.

'This is what happened to my husband and his car today,' McCormack wrote on Twitter Friday, posting a shocking video of a Model S spewing flames from the front driver's side front wheel well.

'No accident, out of the blue, in traffic on Santa Monica Blvd. Thank you to the kind couple who flagged him down and told him to pull over. And thank god my three little girls weren’t in the car with him,' continued McCormack, best known from The West Wing and Murder One...
 

 



User Comments

MDarringer

This is really bad....because it happened to someone in Hollywood.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/16/2018 8:10:38 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

