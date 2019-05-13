VIDEO: Behind The Scenes Look At The Toyota Supras BOUND For #SEMA 2019 — What Mods Are YOU Expecting?

Although I am not entirely sure why people are still jacked up about the all-new, 2020 Toyota Supra, interest is stilling running high. The more I think about it, the more I think I am starting to wrap my head around it.



First off, it has a relatively small footprint. Second, while it's not a lightweight vehicle, it is lighter than your average modern auto. Last, it has some serious potential for modability.



And if there's a Top 5 list of the most modified vehicles, the Toyota Supra is high up there. It will likely follow suit with this fifth generation car.



Just to give you a bit of an idea, check out this clip from Kelley Blue Book who got a behind the scenes look at the Supras specifically being worked on for the 2019 SEMA Show. It may take place the first week of November, but clearly the TRD and Gazoo Racing teams are getting the party started early.







Controversy swirls around the 2020 Toyota Supra and we're getting a first hand look under the sheet metal at the SEMA garage while after market manufacturers and distributors measure! We still haven't driven it, that happens soon, but here's another chance to see more and tell us what you think! We know you're not shy.



