VIDEO: But WHY?! This is What It Looks Like To Burn About $500K...

Agent00R submitted on 4/28/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:52:32 PM

0 user comments | Views : 382 | Category: Videos | Source: | SOURCE: www.instagram.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

If there's one thing I've learned over the years, it's this simple saying: Money doesn't equal taste.

And, boy, have we got a Duesey for you today.

While casually perusing Instagram the other day, I came across what I thought amounted to a horror show.

That's because someone took a brand new Ferrari 812 Superfast and they did something awful. They gave it the Mansory treatment.

Or, as we like to say here at AutoSpies, someone gave it the "Man, I am SORRY," package.

Now fully equipped as a Mansory Stallone 812 Superfast, it is quite a bit of show. Who knew that Mansory could take an 812 and turn it into something that looks more akin to a Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 than a project by Ferrari Centro Stile.

Different strokes for different folks, I guess.





Read Article


VIDEO: But WHY?! This is What It Looks Like To Burn About $500K...

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]