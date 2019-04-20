VIDEO: But WHY?! This is What It Looks Like To Burn About $500K...

If there's one thing I've learned over the years, it's this simple saying: Money doesn't equal taste.
And, boy, have we got a Duesey for you today.
While casually perusing Instagram the other day, I came across what I thought amounted to a horror show.
That's because someone took a brand new Ferrari 812 Superfast and they did something awful. They gave it the Mansory treatment.
Or, as we like to say here at AutoSpies, someone gave it the "Man, I am SORRY," package.
Now fully equipped as a Mansory Stallone 812 Superfast, it is quite a bit of show. Who knew that Mansory could take an 812 and turn it into something that looks more akin to a Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 than a project by Ferrari Centro Stile.
Different strokes for different folks, I guess.
