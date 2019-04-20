VIDEO: But WHY?! This is What It Looks Like To Burn About $500K...

If there's one thing I've learned over the years, it's this simple saying: Money doesn't equal taste. And, boy, have we got a Duesey for you today.



While casually perusing Instagram the other day, I came across what I thought amounted to a horror show.



That's because someone took a brand new Ferrari 812 Superfast and they did something awful. They gave it the Mansory treatment.



Or, as we like to say here at AutoSpies, someone gave it the "Man, I am SORRY," package.



Now fully equipped as a Mansory Stallone 812 Superfast, it is quite a bit of show. Who knew that Mansory could take an 812 and turn it into something that looks more akin to a Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 than a project by Ferrari Centro Stile.



Different strokes for different folks, I guess.







View this post on Instagram Mansory Stallone 812 Superfast ????tag a friend?? __________ ??: @floriane.photography | #carfanatics #blacklist #carswithoutlimits #812superfast #carlifestyle #instacar #amazingcars247 A post shared by Carfanatics Blog (@carfanaticsblog) on Apr 20, 2019 at 10:01am PDT



