VIDEO: Can YOU Be the FIRST To Guess What It WRONG With This 'MASERATI'?

Agent001 submitted on 3/5/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:22:05 PM

3 user comments | Views : 618 | Category: Videos | Source: | SOURCE: www.dailymail.co.uk

There has been a video circulating of a road rage incident in LA on the DailyMail where a 'MASERATI' tangles up with a pickup truck.



The video continues with the 'MASERATI' locked on the bumper of the pickup along with tire burnout, etc.

But there is only ONE problem with this 'MASERATI' in the video slamming into the pickup truck.

Can you be the FIRST to guess what is WRONG with the 'MASERATI' and correct the DailyMail writer?






We will post the correct answer in the comments below...


About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001


User Comments

MDarringer

Hasn't this already been beaten to death?

MDarringer

Posted on 3/5/2020 10:33:22 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Agent001

We just found it funny how the writer says the BMW is a Maserati about 20 times.

How do you mistake it for a Maserati?

Guess we can't ALL be Auto Spies.

001

Agent001

Posted on 3/5/2020 11:20:59 PM | | Votes: 1   

carloslassiter

BMW might be on to something - it looks like that massive grill came in handy to prevent the would-be hit and runner from escaping.

carloslassiter

Posted on 3/5/2020 11:04:38 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

