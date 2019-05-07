VIDEO: Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee RETURNS July 19 — MORE Comedians MORE Amazing Rides

Jerry Seinfeld is an icon when it comes to observational comedy.



And while he's internationally known for his hit show Seinfeld, he's come back into the spotlight — willingly, and on his own terms — with his hit web-based show, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. If I were worth a billion dollars, I couldn't think of a better way to do it on my own terms.



Although there's much fan fare over his guests and the expectation for a lot of laughs, the show actually is more about friends on an adventure. That said, there's been some really beautiful moments over the years.



So, what I am saying is if you're curious, you should tune in on July 19. The show is now available on Netflix.



The list of stars can be found below. More importantly, it seems like Jerry is keeping things interesting in terms of wheels. This season you can look forward to:



- Rolls-Royce Dawn

- Mercedes-Benz 300TD (?) Wagon

- Porsche Carrera GT

- Porsche 356 Cabriolet (Polizei (?))

- Volkswagen Thing

- Lamborghini Huracan Performante



And much, MUCH more.



Check out the trailer below to whet your appetite.







Hop in for a ride with Jerry Seinfeld, Eddie Murphy, Seth Rogen, Melissa Villaseñor, Ricky Gervais, Jamie Foxx, and many more in a new season of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. Streaming July 19 on Netflix.



<br>



