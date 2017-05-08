VIDEO: Crash Tested! The All-New, 2018 Volkswagen Atlas Gets IIHS' Top Nod

It looks like the Volkswagen Atlas is having some rather good news as of late. First, it was announced that the Atlas is doing quite well from a sales perspective and now the Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has bestowed it with one of its honors.



Slowly, the big Volkswagen ship is turning around.



Considering the seven-seat Atlas is geared towards families whose buyers are biased towards safety, this is a welcome happening. To read the FULL details of what this means, scope out VW's press release that dives into the matter with greater detail.



Oh, and if you like watching things get smashed, scroll down.





Volkswagen's press release follows:



2018 VOLKSWAGEN ATLAS EARNS 2017 TOP SAFETY PICK RATING FROM THE INSURANCE INSTITUTE FOR HIGHWAY SAFETY

Herndon, VA (August 4, 2017) — Volkswagen of America, Inc. today announced that the all-new, seven-passenger 2018 Volkswagen Atlas, when equipped with available Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking (Front Assist), has earned a 2017 TOP SAFETY PICK award by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).



The 2017 TOP SAFETY PICK award is issued to vehicles that have earned “Good” ratings in IIHS crash tests evaluated in five categories: frontal impact moderate overlap; frontal impact small overlap; side impact; roof strength; and head restraints. It must also offer an autonomous emergency braking system (AEB) that earns at least an advanced rating for front crash prevention. The 2018 Atlas earned a “Superior” rating on the AEB test.



“Volkswagen’s commitment to safety and driver assistance technology is unwavering. We take great responsibility to ensure our driver assistance technologies get smarter,” said Hendrik Muth, Senior Vice President, Product Marketing and Strategy. “The Atlas is an example of our ongoing commitment to offering these features, and we are proud it has been recognized as an IIHS 2017 TOP SAFETY PICK.”



The Atlas is the only vehicle in its class to offer the Automatic Post-Collision Braking System, which is standard across all trims. This system builds on the premise that a collision is rarely a single, instantaneous action, but rather a series of events that follow the initial impact—the most significant of which can cause additional collisions. The Automatic Post-Collision Braking System addresses this by applying the brakes when a primary collision is detected by the airbag sensors, thus helping reduce residual kinetic energy and, in turn, the chance of additional damage.



Other driver assist systems available in the Atlas include Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC); Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning (Lane Assist), front and rear Park Distance Control (ParkPilot), Parking Steering Assistant (Park Assist); High Beam Control (Light Assist) and Overhead View Camera (Area View).



IIHS launched its front crash prevention rating program in 2013 to help consumers sort through the maze of available technologies and focus on the most effective systems. For more information on IIHS, visit www.iihs.org. All IIHS ratings are available at http://www.iihs.org/iihs/ratings.





2018 Volkswagen Atlas 30 mph small overlap IIHS crash test



<br>



