VIDEO + DRIVEN: There Goes The Neighborhood — The Bugatti Chiron Gets Reviewed, So, How Is It?

Agent00R submitted on 3/25/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 6:15:23 PM

0 user comments | Views : 334 | Category: Reviews | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

One of the most staggering pieces of engineering was the Bugatti Veyron.

The key word there is "was." 

That vehicle has seen its sunset.

Don't get all misty eyed on me, Spies. That's because Bugatti's all-new Chiron has shipped. Literally. Customers are starting to receive the first orders, which means that reviewers recently had the chance to get behind the wheel.

If you're wondering what a 1,500 horsepower W16 motor sounds like, or what it's like to drive a million-dollar supercar — all the kids these days are calling them "hypercars," which is so hateful — then look no further. This may be as close as you get to properly experiencing the latest automotive feat of excellence. 

That said, have a look below and let us know what you think.


The first ever video covering driving impressions of the Bugatti Chiron is here!




VIDEO + DRIVEN: There Goes The Neighborhood — The Bugatti Chiron Gets Reviewed, So, How Is It?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]