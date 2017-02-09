VIDEO + DRIVEN: Two MONSTERS Meet Head-to-Head To See Who's The Fastest With Tiff Needell Behind The Wheel

It almost seems silly to put the Nissan GT-R NISMO and the Audi R8 V10 Plus together for a head-to-head battle. You may be left asking, "Why?"



Here's why.



They're completely different machines. The GT-R NISMO is an exceedingly hardcore variant of the GT-R with a front-mounted, forced induction six-cylinder. The R8, on the other hand, is a daily driven supercar that features a naturally aspirated V10 with a mid-engine setup.



But I guess since Godzilla was resurrected and people are always compelled to see the Japanese monster take on a European, let's see how it shakes out in this EVO test.







In the first of a series of head-to-head battles, Tiff Needell pits the Audi R8 V10+ against the latest Nissan GT-R NISMO. They’re similar in power and both have four-wheel-drive, but the Nissan is built for hardcore track work. Will that make it faster around the super-quick Rockingham circuit, or will the Audi’s lighter weight give it the edge?





