VIDEO: Did You MISS Last Night's Rock Star-like Party For The Tesla Model 3? See The FULL Presentation Now!

If there's one thing to like about product launches, it's the way they are handled. To be straightforward, some companies "get it" and others simply don't.



Tesla appears to be a company that gets it.



Last night's event held at the company's Fremont factory had a bit of production value to it. That's because TSLA's Elon Musk rolled onto the makeshift stage in the all-new Model 3 under a spotlight and was welcomed by the company's designers, engineers and factory workers. One interesting move was the Tesla Model S-powered "Model 3" projection on the factory, which served as a back drop.



Since we know there's a ton of Model 3 hand raisers that are awaiting the latest information, we decided it would be best to show you the entire presentation given by Musk himself.



Let us know what you think!





<br>



