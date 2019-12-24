VIDEO: Drop It Like It's HOT! WATCH A Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG Owner Drop Theirs Off A Helicopter Like We Take Out The TRASH...

Over the years, we've seen some pretty wacky ways for owners to express frustration over their purchases. Imagine you spend six figures on automobile and its rife with trouble.



Personally, I'd rather work the lemon laws but other folks have a different way of handling the situation.



Instead, they choose to make it a publicity stunt to attempt to damage a dealer or marque. Some of them have been quite spectacular but I think this one may take the cake.



That's because a Russian YouTuber decided to hook his Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG up to a helicopter. Then, they dropped it.



According to the YouTuber it had too many glitches. See the whole thing go down — literally — in the clip below.









...Why he decided to do this? In his words:”Did you ever wanted to destroy your mobile phone when it is glitching? Well, me too. I bought this car 2 years ago, the price was $200K. Purchase of this car was my goal, but I am disappointed. Too many glitches.”



On the afternoon of December 19, two guys from Moscow arrived in Peski and signed a helicopter rental agreement with the airport’s director general, a news portal “Stolica Onego” reports . For 250 thousand rubles($4K), the helicopter crew agreed to lift the Mercedes-AMG G 63 and unhook it at a height of 300 (1000 feet) meters. A tractor hired by the YouTubers took out the wreckage of G63...



