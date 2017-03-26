VIDEO: FIRST Clip Of The All-New Tesla Model 3 — Looks Like _____ Will Be A Priority

Tesla, as always, is making waves this week.

Out of the three major stories, there's two surrounding the highly anticipated, BMW-fighting Model 3 sedan. 

First, there was rumors swirling that the upcoming electric vehicle will be skipping its testing phase. According to the latest word, the first "release candidates," which is another phraseology for a prototype in Elon Musk's world, started being produced in February and were to be completed soon. Below you'll see the first video clip of it in action.

Second, there's the video. You can see that below.

And the third story we'll get to in the next thread. 

Having said that, what do you make of this first clip? Clearly, there's one thing being displayed in the short video that Musk shared. If you were to name that one element, what would it be? Fill in the blank. 

"Looks like _____ will be a priority."






