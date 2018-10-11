We'll never quite understand what took BMW SO long to deliver a proper, full-size sport-utility vehicle. With SUVs like the Cadillac Escalade and Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class shooting the lights out, it's kind of like shooting fish in a barrel.



Build it and they will come.



Finally, BMW has bestowed upon us the all-new X7 with three rows of seating. From the initial images we've seen it looks to us like BMW took this vehicle very serious. That's because it clearly lives up to the 7 in its nameplate.



Our fingers are crossed that its beauty isn't only skin deep. We hope it provides both a sporting drive and boasts a luxurious ride. BMW succeeded with the 7-Series, so, we think a repeat performance is likely.



That said, if you've been seeking a better look to bring the X7 to life to you, we've got the video you've been searching for. Check out this walkaround of the all-new, 2019 BMW X7, below.







BMW X7 M50d (2019) Interior and Exterior Walkaround



