VIDEO: Father RUNS To Save Son From Fiery NASCAR Crash, But You Won't Believe What Happens NEXT

During a NASCAR race in Virginia over the weekend, driver Mike Jones crashed, and his vehicle burst into flames. His crew chief, who is also his father, sprung into action to save his son, Racing News reported.



The father, Dean Jones, ran from pit lane and hopped over the wall, going onto the track during the race to pull his son from the burning wreckage — but he was punished for following his fatherly instincts...



...In the midst of the chaos, Dean Jones apparently broke a NASCAR rule. An official approached him after the incident and demanded he give up his NASCAR license. His crime? Being on the racetrack with shorts on.



“I even asked, ‘Are you serious right now?'” Dean Jones said. “That’s OK, it’s only a piece of paper. My boys are everything to me.”



