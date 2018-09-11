VIDEO: Fire Tragedy In SoCal Like A Horrifying Movie Scene

It's been quite a last 48 hours in Southern California. It's fire season and unfortunately an incredible one is happening right now in Thousand Oaks and Malibu areas.



So many beautiful areas are being effected and people are losing homes as we speak. And it looks like San Diego is going to get these conditions Sun-Tues as per the National Weather Service.



For our readers in Ca., stay safe and listen to the authorities. NOTHING, is worth your life...The video here is unimaginable and looks like a movie scene.





