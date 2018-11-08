VIDEO: Forget a CAR, UBER Or Elon Musk's HYPERLOOP! Look At What THESE Idiots In NYC Prefer...

A trio of New York City daredevils--surely soon to be in the custody of the NYPD--filmed themselves riding atop a series of subway cars as trains barreled through Brooklyn and Queens.

In videos posted to YouTube over the past three weeks, the train surfers are seen running, action movie-style, from car to car.



In a clip posted July 14, the surfers hop onto the roof of a subway car from an overhang at the aboveground Avenue H station in Brooklyn. At one point, the future defendants have to quickly duck down to avoid being decapitated by an overpass...

