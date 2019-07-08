VIDEO: Granny Got Run Over By A TAZER

A routine traffic stop for a busted tail light ended up with an Oklahoma police officer using a taser on a 65-year-old woman. Debra Hamil was arrested and charged with felony assault on a police officer and one misdemeanor for resisting arrest after she attacked the cop following a brief chase.

The officer asked Hamil to sign an $80 ticket for having a broken tail light. She refused to sign the ticket and asked the officer why he couldn't just give her a warning.

"I don't think that I deserve to pay $80 for something that is fixable — and I can fix it if that's all you want me to do," she told him.