VIDEO-HOW On EARTH Does This Nine Year Old Survive THIS?

Agent001 submitted on 9/26/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:30:14 PM

0 user comments | Views : 526 | Category: Videos | Source: | SOURCE: indianexpress.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A little boy in Mumbai had a miraculous escape after being run over by a car.

The incident, which was caught on surveillance camera put up in the locality, now has been blowing people’s mind. The CCTV footage showed many children with a ball on the road when the horrifying incident took place. One of the kid, took a break from the game and sat on the road to tie his shoelace – sitting in front of a small car parked by the road. Without realizing there is a child sitting near the vehicle, the woman driver, footage shows, carelessly drives by, running over him!



Read Article


VIDEO-HOW On EARTH Does This Nine Year Old Survive THIS?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]