VIDEO-HOW On EARTH Does This Nine Year Old Survive THIS?

A little boy in Mumbai had a miraculous escape after being run over by a car. The incident, which was caught on surveillance camera put up in the locality, now has been blowing people’s mind. The CCTV footage showed many children with a ball on the road when the horrifying incident took place. One of the kid, took a break from the game and sat on the road to tie his shoelace – sitting in front of a small car parked by the road. Without realizing there is a child sitting near the vehicle, the woman driver, footage shows, carelessly drives by, running over him!







