VIDEO: History Is Made In Saudi Arabia As The FIRST Women's Driver's License Is Issued

..Earlier last month, the date of the issuing of licenses was announced. Saudi women will be allowed to start driving in the kingdom from June 24, the General Department of Traffic Director General Mohammed al-Bassami had then said.

“All the requirements for women in the kingdom to start driving have been established,” Bassami was quoted as saying in a statement released by the government on May 8.

In September 2017, a royal decree announced the end of a decades-long ban on women driving — the only one of its kind in the world...


 



