VIDEO: How It's Made — 2,000 Man Hours To Build A LEGO McLaren 720S, In ONE Minute

When you're a wee little boy or girl, it's common to grow up playing with LEGO sets. Mostly because they're pretty safe — aside from when you step on one in the middle of the night — and they allow children to exercise their imagination to build something.



Although I grew up with LEGOs, I was more fascinated by erector sets. Don't judge. At least it wasn't Dungeons and Dragons!



Having said that, it seems that automakers, like Ferrari, Porsche and now McLaren, are getting in on the act. This year the company has been touring around a massive LEGO McLaren 720S to help promote the product and brand.



It has to speak to everyone's little kid inside.



So, what's it look like to build a life-size McLaren out of LEGOs? See the clip below. 2,000 man hours were invested and it looks exceedingly complicated.





