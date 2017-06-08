VIDEO: How It's Made — 2,000 Man Hours To Build A LEGO McLaren 720S, In ONE Minute

Agent00R submitted on 8/6/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:41:36 AM

1 user comments | Views : 532 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

When you're a wee little boy or girl, it's common to grow up playing with LEGO sets.

Mostly because they're pretty safe — aside from when you step on one in the middle of the night — and they allow children to exercise their imagination to build something.

Although I grew up with LEGOs, I was more fascinated by erector sets. Don't judge. At least it wasn't Dungeons and Dragons!

Having said that, it seems that automakers, like Ferrari, Porsche and now McLaren, are getting in on the act. This year the company has been touring around a massive LEGO McLaren 720S to help promote the product and brand.

It has to speak to everyone's little kid inside.

So, what's it look like to build a life-size McLaren out of LEGOs? See the clip below. 2,000 man hours were invested and it looks exceedingly complicated.


When we built this full-size model of a McLaren 720S entirely out of LEGO, it took 2,000 man hours. Here's how we did it, condensed into the space of one minute.





VIDEO: How It's Made — 2,000 Man Hours To Build A LEGO McLaren 720S, In ONE Minute

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

TauronB2G

Niiiice!

TauronB2G (View Profile)

Posted on 8/6/2017 9:24:24 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]