VIDEO: In-Depth Walk Around Of The All-New Volvo XC60 — What Do You LIKE And DISLIKE?

One of the vehicles at the 2017 New York Auto Show (NYIAS) that attracted a helluva lot of attention was the Volvo XC60. While that may have not reigned true with the actual show floor, this is what got the Spies' attention.



I totally understand why.



After spending some time with the product in New York, it is essentially a duplication of the XC90 with smaller packaging. Some people may not require the third-row seating and others may just want a cheaper alternative to the XC90, which can get pricey fast.



That said, if you're looking for more detailed information about the XC60, you've come to the right place.



See the presentation, below and let us know what makes you tick about the XC60.





With outstanding engineering, performance, design and safety, the new Volvo XC60 represents everything Volvo Cars stands for. Hans Nilsson, Senior Product Manager, gives us a walk around of our dynamic SUV.





The 2017 New York Auto Show photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus.



