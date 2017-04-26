VIDEO: In Search Of The ULTIMATE GT — Aston DB11 vs. McLaren 570GT vs. Porsche Panamera

So, what happens when a category of automobiles gets broader? I think it's safe to say that things just get more interesting.



The grand touring class is a perfect example. GT cars very attractive for a variety of reasons, but for most people it's the mix of comfort and sporting capabilities. Theoretically, these vehicles are developed to put a smile on your face whether you're going for a spirited drive or taking the family on a luxurious vacation a few hours down the road.



But what happens when you have a face off between a traditional GT, like the Aston Martin DB11, a mid-engined new comer, the McLaren 570GT, and a four-door coupe, the Porsche Panamera Turbo? You get this video, that's for sure.



The end result is a bit more complex and murky, however.



See for yourself below as Henry Catchpole explains.





We pitch the Aston Martin DB11 against two different takes on the traditional gran turismo, the McLaren 570GT and the Porsche Panamera Turbo…



