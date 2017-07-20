VIDEO: Infiniti's All-new Brand Ambassador, Stephen Curry, Uses The Infiniti Q50 For Practice...

I am pretty confident there will always be debate around which basketball player is the greatest. Honestly, you can debate it all day long for years and not come out of the conversation any wiser.



That's because we know several things:



1) Lebron James is insanely athletic and versatile;



2) Michael Jordan was competitive on a completely different level;



3) Stephen Curry — pre Durant — was able to lift his team up and get a championship under their belts;



4) Larry Bird probably talked the most trash and had an insane level of "basketball IQ;"



5) Kobe Bryant is, arguably, the best clutch player in the moment; and,



5) Magic Johnson was a machine when it came to setting up his teammates for great plays.



As of today though, it's hard to argue that many are as hot of a commodity as Stephen Curry. After winning this year's championship with an excellent squad, it's going to be an interesting 2017-2018 season. Especially as Kyrie Irving just put in a trade request.



It makes total sense as to why Nissan's luxury division, Infiniti, signed him up to be their brand ambassador. Perhaps this will continue to get folks in the showroom doors.



That said, on a commercial shoot to promote the Q50, Curry was seemingly having a fun time and horsing around when he decided to "shoot a three" into the Q50 via the sunroof. See it for yourself, below.





Getting shots up, even at my @infiniti #Q50 commercial shoot! More to come. A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) on Jul 20, 2017 at 9:02am PDT





