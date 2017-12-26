VIDEO: Is Alfa's Stelvio QV A Fitting Match For The Giulia QV?

The extent to which high performance SUVs have conquered the market despite the fact that the very title is ironic is something that can be taken as a good sign or a bad one. Yes, it’s a signal that the sedans we all know and love are being diluted at best and phased out at worst in favor of spending that R&D cash on SUVs. On the other hand, crossover SUVs have gotten powerful and agile enough that they’re actually pretty fun to drive.



The question we were all wondering, however, is whether or not Alfa Romeo would be able to translate the fun-loving attitude of the Giulia QV into the taller and heavier body of the Stelvio crossover. Thing is, Alfa has no choice but to find a way.







