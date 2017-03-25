VIDEO: Is Consumer Reports Onto Something Or Being UNFAIR To The All-New Lincoln Continental?

As of late I've been a fan of Consumer Reports' work. From what I could tell the company was playing everything by the book and they were telling the stories as they were.



In other words, they weren't "in the bag," and just a marketing mouthpiece for the automakers. That's hard to come by these days.



But, when I see something suspect I've got to raise a brow.



In a new clip featuring the all-new Lincoln Continental, the CR presenter walks through some of the pros and cons of the vehicle. But the cons seem a bit, well, silly.



Take, for example, the gear selection process. While I admit I had to take a minute to find how to change gears in the vehicle, CR outright pans it saying "We thinks shifters should be intuitive and easy to use." Is it that hard to press a button? My favorite part though is when CR complains about the push button door release. As if this hasn't been seen in cars like the Chevrolet Corvette or Cadillac ATS Coupe.



And here's the funny bit. They don't mention the biggest problem on the Continental's interior. The rather dinky infotainment screen, which is quite small when compared to other luxury players' displays.



That said, I want to place this in your hands', Spies. Is Consumer Reports onto something OR is it being unfair to the all-new Lincoln Continental? What say you?





The new Lincoln Continental is imposing and modern. But it has some puzzling features, one of which involves how you get out of the car. Forward-collision warning and automatic emergency braking are available only as options.







