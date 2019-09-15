VIDEO: Is THIS One-of-a-kind, Mystichrome Ford GT Cool Enough To Justify Its $100K Paint Job?

Whoa.



That's the only word that comes to mind when I saw the Ford GT debut at the Detroit Auto Show (NAIAS). And while its debut rocked the car world, I have to say it hasn't exactly been too enthralling for me since those early days.



Don't get me wrong. It is one of the coolest autos made today. And, it's even more special: That's because it is actually a race car that was engineered for the road. Not the inverse as is the case 95 percent of the time.



And although I've seen some pretty cool colors on the new GT, nothing has made me say "I really want one." Well, until today, at least.



That's because Donut Media recently spent time with the one-of-one Ford GT painted in Mystichrome, which is owned by Justin Choi. Friendly reminder: Mystichrome is the color that was available on Mustang Cobra from the mid 1990s and it was revived again in the mid 2000s to celebrate the Mustang's 40th anniversary.



Check out the clip below and let us know: Do YOU think that this Mystichrome GT is cool enough to justify its $100,000 paint job?







The Ford GT ... Ford’s halo car, incredibly hard to purchase, already the coolest homologation car to date, so how do you make it even more rare? Well how about a SIX FIGURE paint job? We are going Bumper 2 Bumper on this Mystichrome 1/1 Ford GT!



<br>



