Back in 2006, Elon Musk discreetly published his first Master Plan for Tesla, a company was then pushing hard to create its first vehicle, the original Tesla Roadster. The plan was ambitious, and it forecasted massive growth for the small, upstart carmaker. It was, at that time, at least, highly optimistic, and perhaps a little more than improbable. Elon Musk's first Master Plan is aimed at accomplishing a notable part of Tesla's overall mission: to accelerate the advent of sustainable energy. The plan involved four stages, starting with the creation of a low-volume, high-priced vehicle (the original Tesla Roadster), a medium volume car at a lower price (the Model S and Model X), and culminating in the creation of a high-volume car (the Model 3), and solar power (Tesla Energy).









