VIDEO: James May Suggests That ALL Auto Enthusiasts Drive This ONE Vehicle...You'll Be Surprised!

If you've been following my ramblings here on AutoSpies, then by now you probably have read a post or two related to either Top Gear, when it was good, and The Grand Tour, which never was. Of the three characters/presenters, there's no doubt in my mind who my favorite is.



It's Jame May. It's not even close.



This is because I relate to him. He's a quirky fellow and he has an interesting perspective on things. Also, he's a man that sticks to his principles.



So, when I saw this latest video post of him sitting on a park bench doing Q&A, I knew I had to share it with you.



One of the more interesting points is when May discusses the vehicle every automotive enthusiast should drive. The once owner of a Fiat Panda suggests that we all get behind the wheel of a Volkswagen Beetle. I'll let him explain why but having driven so many vehicles myself, I completely get it.



That said, do YOU have a different opinion? What car would YOU recommend an auto enthusiast drive at least once?







It's not often that James May has any spare time, but when he does get some, he likes to sit on a park bench. We found him at his favourite spot and asked him a few questions. As expected, he was as interesting as ever – expect to learn something about James May in the next six minutes!



