VIDEO: Just After The New York Times Interview Publishes, Elon Musk Talks Tesla With MKBHD — Says $25k Tesla Possible In 3-4 Years

Last week's published piece by The New York Times, which spoke directly with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, was thought provoking.

Mostly because it showed us a side of Musk that hadn't been really shown before.

There was vulnerability. A lot of it.

While I could be cynical and ask if that was a public relations ploy, and I certainly could chastise Musk for blaming short sellers for Tesla's problems, it was an interesting read. And, frankly, concerning.

Is the clock running out? Is Musk cracking? What's the next shoe to drop?

Just after that interview printed, well-known technology reviewer/YouTuber Marques Brownlee published an in-person interview with Musk as they talked tech and Tesla.

The sound byte getting attention comes when Brownlee asks if there is a market for a cheaper electric vehicle. Musk notes that there is and that if Tesla worked really hard, maybe it would be possible to see something in three to four years.

Check it out, below.


Talking Tesla, tech and the future with Elon Musk.




jeffgall

The $25k Tesla will have 4 different color door panels.

jeffgall (View Profile)

Posted on 8/19/2018 10:04:46 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

