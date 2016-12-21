VIDEO: Kia Teases 2018 GT For The Third Time - Are You Interested Yet?

With the South Korean group still pretty much a value offer, sporty models have never been truly on the agenda of either Hyundai or Kia. That is until now – with the first coming up with the N performance brand and the latter signing off from the mild-hot hatch cee’d GT with the all-new GT. For example, this latest teaser trailer shows there are hood scoops – and maybe, just maybe, they’re not there for show. Instead, perhaps there’s that all-new 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 from the group pumping up all of its horses and needed plenty of air to breath. It’s also rumored that Kia’s GT is not powering down on the luxury brand’s figures – the Genesis G90 gets 365 horsepower and 376 lb-ft of torque.



