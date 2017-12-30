VIDEO: Matthew McConaughey Is At It Again In A Pitch For Lincoln — Does It Have ANY Effect On You?

Agent00R submitted on 12/30/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 6:15:29 PM

3 user comments | Views : 1,004 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

I think it's safe to say that Ford's luxury division, Lincoln, is living through a renaissance.

 

We're seeing the L brand come back from, essentially, the dead. Thanks to the MKC, all-new Continental and the all-new Navigator, the legendary American marque is getting some more action. 

This is good. Things were looking pretty grim for a while there.

Helping shepherd this change is the company's pitchman, Hollywood A-lister Matthew McConaughey. Over the past year or so, McConaughey's advertisements from Lincoln have been widely noticed. That's because the ads are peculiar, at best. The actor has a peculiar tone and, frankly, the spots don't always make sense. 

What do you make of this latest one featuring the all-new Navigator?


Sometimes, everything just clicks into place. The all-new Navigator was designed to improve the quality of your time on the road. Enjoy more intuitive technology, best-in-class* second- and third-row legroom, and abundant cargo space** – just a few of the ways our largest premium sport utility vehicle will help make every ride feel a little more effortless. *Class is Large Premium Utilities based on Lincoln Segmentation **Cargo and load capacity limited by weight and weight distribution.




VIDEO: Matthew McConaughey Is At It Again In A Pitch For Lincoln — Does It Have ANY Effect On You?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

carloslassiter

Of course not, since the guy is a D-bag, and you know damn well he drives a Bentley.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 12/30/2017 6:42:50 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

The commercials were brilliant when they seemed like an LSD trip because they got people talking about Lincoln when literally no one was, but that novelty has worn off.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 12/30/2017 7:11:05 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

qwertyfla1

Who really gives a shit about what celebrities do or say? I just want to see them act in good films and NOT hear their slant on politics, the environment or schlepping products. Just shut up and act and collect your fat paycheck as you "couch cast" for Harvey Weinstein.

qwertyfla1 (View Profile)

Posted on 12/30/2017 10:40:29 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]