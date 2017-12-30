VIDEO: Matthew McConaughey Is At It Again In A Pitch For Lincoln — Does It Have ANY Effect On You?

I think it's safe to say that Ford's luxury division, Lincoln, is living through a renaissance.



We're seeing the L brand come back from, essentially, the dead. Thanks to the MKC, all-new Continental and the all-new Navigator, the legendary American marque is getting some more action.



This is good. Things were looking pretty grim for a while there.



Helping shepherd this change is the company's pitchman, Hollywood A-lister Matthew McConaughey. Over the past year or so, McConaughey's advertisements from Lincoln have been widely noticed. That's because the ads are peculiar, at best. The actor has a peculiar tone and, frankly, the spots don't always make sense.



What do you make of this latest one featuring the all-new Navigator?





Sometimes, everything just clicks into place. The all-new Navigator was designed to improve the quality of your time on the road. Enjoy more intuitive technology, best-in-class* second- and third-row legroom, and abundant cargo space** – just a few of the ways our largest premium sport utility vehicle will help make every ride feel a little more effortless. *Class is Large Premium Utilities based on Lincoln Segmentation **Cargo and load capacity limited by weight and weight distribution.







