VIDEO: NSFW! NAME And SHAME — Who's In The WRONG In This Traffic Accident?

While I have certainly spent a lot of time in traffic court and I have a pretty damn good understanding of traffic law at this point, I will admit that I do not know everything.

Especially in a tricky situation like this.

In a viral video that's been working its way around Instagram, it perfectly captures an automotive accident.

Involved are a BMW 1-Series and a second-generation Toyota Prius.

It appears a friend of the 1-Series driver was filming them doing a flyby at a high rate of speed for whatever reason. As they're not doing it in on a closed course or in a desolate area, there are normal people going about their business as per usual. A Prius driver enters the intersection and makes a right turn onto a two-lane road and enters the leftmost lane. This is the lane the BMW is clearly speeding in. The BMW hits the brakes but there's not enough space and blam-o you have a major collision.

Here's what's obvious: 

1) There's no question the BMW driver was speeding; and,
2) There's no question the Prius driver was making an unsafe turn.

So, who's at fault, Spies?

The good news? According to the post, no one was seriously injured in the accident. Very, very lucky situation here.

Apologies for the language, which is why we marked it NSFW.





User Comments

jeffgall

Another bad Prius driver. Boarder line cliche. He pulled into oncoming traffic, in the far lane without accounting for the flow coming through. He is wrong.

Posted on 1/6/2018 7:11:59 PM

Posted on 1/6/2018 7:11:59 PM   

MDarringer

Even if the Priass driver is guilty of pulling into the fast lane, the BMW driver caused the crash. The BMW driver (1) had plenty of time to scrub speed, (2) obviously the BMW driver did not see the Priass (perhaps the BMW driver was texting like the douchebags they all are), and (3) the BMW could EASILY have gone around. The BMW driver was at fault.

Posted on 1/6/2018 7:24:52 PM

Posted on 1/6/2018 7:24:52 PM   

MrEE

It appears like multiple people were capturing the incident, so I would say it was staged and maybe a fraud claim attempt.

MrEE (View Profile)

Posted on 1/6/2018 8:28:33 PM   

cidflekken

Prius driver at fault for incorrect lane change and taking away the right of way. Yes,the BMW driver could have executed better defensive driving skills to avoid the collision. Was the BMW driver maybe distracted? Possibly because he certainly had the opportunity to start braking 20-30 feet before he actually did. But, legally, he's not at fault.

Posted on 1/6/2018 9:51:05 PM

Posted on 1/6/2018 9:51:05 PM   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

STOMP STAY STEER. BMW was going way to fast and should have seen the car pulling into their lane. It could have been avoided. Prius is allowed to move to the right lane if as an example they want to make a left turn up ahead. I would not have made a turn like that myself.

Posted on 1/6/2018 10:14:24 PM

Posted on 1/6/2018 10:14:24 PM   

fiftysix

Typical douchebag speeding BMW driver.

Posted on 1/6/2018 10:39:34 PM

Posted on 1/6/2018 10:39:34 PM   

kglavan

Both drivers are at fault. It is a moving violation to turn directly into a left lane. The proper maneuver is to turn into the right lane and then signal into the left.
The BMW is also at fault for speeding and wreckless driving.

Posted on 1/7/2018 12:05:06 AM

Posted on 1/7/2018 12:05:06 AM   

