VIDEO: Porsche Takes Shows Us Its FIVE Most Rare Cars From The Factory — Can YOU Name Them?

In the past year it's been pretty cool to see automakers get in touch with the enthusiast community through various social media efforts. Some do grassroots get togethers, others try to engage their fans via certain social channels and then other produce videos.



Porsche did the latter this 'go around.



What better way to lure Porschephiles than to take us to the company's historical archive and walk through the five most rare cars to roll out from the storied marque's factory floor? I must admit, this manager Dieter's got a pretty sweet gig.



That said, before we get to the video I am curious: Can YOU name the top five most rare Porsches?



I must admit, there's a couple in here I just simply did not know even existed.



Let's see if anyone can nail the top five most rare Porsche factory models list.





In our first weekly episode, we’re uncovering 5 unique and rare Porsche factory models inside the secret Porsche warehouse. Stay tuned for next week’s episode and catch a glimpse in this video.







