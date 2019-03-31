VIDEO: SEE & HEAR What It's Like To Take Delivery Of A $5MM Ferrari FXX-K EVO At Fiorano

Very few of us in this world will have the chance to take delivery of a supercar. Today, some would call them hypercars.



I guess that's apt considering the power being produced and speed that results.



Even fewer will be able to have the chance to take delivery of the Ferrari FXX-K Evo. The reality is you're talking about a subset of an already exclusive subset.



Thankfully, with YouTube we get to take you on this adventure and share with you some fascinating automotive pornography. Sounding very similar to a Formula 1 V12 car, the FXX-K Evo just needs to be seen and heard working its way around Fiorano.



That said, I'll leave you to it.







We were very lucky to be invited by Chris (@TempestaRacing on Instagram) to witness the collection of his new car at Fiorano circuit in Italy. This beast is powered by an insane 1036 brake-horsepower 6.2-litre V12 engine, coupled with a hybrid system. The Evo is a further uprated version of the already savage FXX-K, with a staggering 75% more downforce than the road-going LaFerrari. The car lapped Fiorano in just 1 min 14 seconds, and you can see some exclusive footage on-board the car in this video. The car is finished in a unique triple-layer red paint named Rosso Coburn.



<br>



