VIDEO: SEE & HEAR What It's Like To Take Delivery Of A $5MM Ferrari FXX-K EVO At Fiorano

Agent00R submitted on 3/31/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:29:45 PM

0 user comments | Views : 48 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Very few of us in this world will have the chance to take delivery of a supercar.

Today, some would call them hypercars.

I guess that's apt considering the power being produced and speed that results.

Even fewer will be able to have the chance to take delivery of the Ferrari FXX-K Evo. The reality is you're talking about a subset of an already exclusive subset.

Thankfully, with YouTube we get to take you on this adventure and share with you some fascinating automotive pornography. Sounding very similar to a Formula 1 V12 car, the FXX-K Evo just needs to be seen and heard working its way around Fiorano.

That said, I'll leave you to it.



We were very lucky to be invited by Chris (@TempestaRacing on Instagram) to witness the collection of his new car at Fiorano circuit in Italy. This beast is powered by an insane 1036 brake-horsepower 6.2-litre V12 engine, coupled with a hybrid system. The Evo is a further uprated version of the already savage FXX-K, with a staggering 75% more downforce than the road-going LaFerrari. The car lapped Fiorano in just 1 min 14 seconds, and you can see some exclusive footage on-board the car in this video. The car is finished in a unique triple-layer red paint named Rosso Coburn.




VIDEO: SEE & HEAR What It's Like To Take Delivery Of A $5MM Ferrari FXX-K EVO At Fiorano

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]