VIDEO: See Just How The Porsche 911 Turbo S EXCLUSIVE Series Is Made, Right Now

Agent00R submitted on 7/22/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:14:39 PM

0 user comments | Views : 558 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Here ye, here ye! Porschephiles come one, come all!

For the Porsche enthusiast that wants the luxuries of a standard 911 but also wants the hardcore performance that comes with the likes of, say, a 600 horsepower machine then there's only one way to go.

That would be with the Turbo S model.

Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series

However, as to be expected, for somet that's not enough. If you really want luxury and power excess, you have to go with the all-new Exclusive Series car.

From the golden paint to the stripes integrated into the seating, it truly is decadent. Not my taste by any means but for some it will be the one to have.

That said, we wanted to show you the pains Porsche takes while building each car. See the clip below to see just how it's made.


The 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series is an exceptional release, a complete one-of-a-kind. In addition to its high performance, it is characterised by exclusive body parts and even higher quality interior fittings. Take a peak behind the scenes of the assembly in this video. More information: http://www.porsche.com/specials/911-t...



Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series



























VIDEO: See Just How The Porsche 911 Turbo S EXCLUSIVE Series Is Made, Right Now

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]