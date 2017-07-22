VIDEO: See Just How The Porsche 911 Turbo S EXCLUSIVE Series Is Made, Right Now

Here ye, here ye! Porschephiles come one, come all!



For the Porsche enthusiast that wants the luxuries of a standard 911 but also wants the hardcore performance that comes with the likes of, say, a 600 horsepower machine then there's only one way to go. That would be with the Turbo S model.



Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series



However, as to be expected, for somet that's not enough. If you really want luxury and power excess, you have to go with the all-new Exclusive Series car.



From the golden paint to the stripes integrated into the seating, it truly is decadent. Not my taste by any means but for some it will be the one to have.



That said, we wanted to show you the pains Porsche takes while building each car. See the clip below to see just how it's made.





The 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series is an exceptional release, a complete one-of-a-kind. In addition to its high performance, it is characterised by exclusive body parts and even higher quality interior fittings. Take a peak behind the scenes of the assembly in this video. More information: http://www.porsche.com/specials/911-t...







