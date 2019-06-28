VIDEO: See The Facelifted 2020 Audi Q7 DETAILED Inside And Out — Does This MAJOR Update Make It Much More Competitive?

Today, buyers have a plethora of options when it comes to luxury sport-utility vehicles. Frankly, a lot of it comes down to subjectivity.



Which technology do you like best? Which styling do you like best? Which SUV has the ride quality you're looking for?



Stuff like that.



In my humble opinion the Audi Q7 was already starting to look dated. It was just too sterile of a design for its own good. On the inside its interior was OK but not bowling me over. And its infotainment display was way too small.



For the 2020 model year though, Audi has launched a refreshed Q7. And the changes are pretty damn big.



On the outside it gets a revamp of its facade that makes it look more like a Q8. And all around the SUV you'll note a two-toned look to make it look more rugged and truck-like — it's a visual trick since the Q7 looks more low slung like a station wagon.



When you slip into the cockpit, it clearly has lifted the Q8's interior. That translates into more screens than one could imagine and, of course, they're quite sizable.



All that considered, I've got to ask: Do YOU think this major update has made the Q7 MUCH more competitive in its class?











