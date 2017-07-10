VIDEO: See The Ferrari 250 LM Like You've NEVER Seen It Before, Up Close And At Speed

If you're in the New York City area, you may want to clear you calendar. That's because Ferrari is celebrating its 70th Anniversary all over the Big Apple.



As far as I know there's a couple cars at Sotheby's on the Upper East Side, there's a slew of high-priced metal sitting in Rockefeller Center and I am sure there's events happening at the Park Avenue showroom.



That said, nothing is more special than the 250 LM that's in town.



In this Petrolicious video, the team speaks to Remo Ferri, the owner of this particular 250 LM to learn more about the car and his story. While it's only five minutes, it's a great look at a car most people keep hidden under lock and key.



There's good reason for this. These vehicles tend to fetch upwards of $20 million a pop.



Listen to the 250 LM's V12 at full chat, below.





When Enzo opened the doors to Ferrari 70 years ago, he could have hardly imagined the motorsports empire he was beginning. Twenty years later, when he debuted the 250 LM, there wasn't a doubt in the world that Ferrari was the pinnacle of design, style, and speed.



This is the story of one of those rare and very special race cars.



On October 7th and 8th, the wonders of Ferrari are being brought to New York City to celebrate 70 years of this Italian icon. To learn how you can participate, go to https://ferrari70nyc.com/



