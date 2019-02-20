VIDEO: So, How Much Of A Difference Does 150 Horsepower Make When You DRAG RACE Two Three-ton Lincoln Navigators?

Looking back at 2018, I have to admit that the Lincoln Navigator was one of the more impressive vehicles I drove during the year. Considering what the Navigator used to be, it's a significant leap forward for Ford's luxury division.



Now equipped with a twin-turbo 3.5-liter six-cylinder, the tuning crowd has gotten their hands on it. That would include Hennessey.



Having tuned the Navigator to now produce 600 horsepower, it's a nice size jump from the factory.



But with a vehicle that weighs nearly 6,000 pounds, how much of a difference does it really make? Watch and you shall find out.



In this drag race, Hennessey puts its tuned, 600 horsepower Navigator on the line against a stock Navigator. See what happens next, below.







How does a 2019 Lincoln Navigator with HPE600 upgrade compare to its stock counterpart? We visited the Pennzoil Proving Grounds to find out.



<br>



