VIDEO: So, What Do All Those Holiday Decorations Do To Your MPG?

Agent00R submitted on 12/15/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:54:34 PM

2 user comments | Views : 848 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

If you're feeling all festive, then we've got a video for you.



The folks over at General Motors put together a pretty interesting video if you're looking to geek out. That's because they took a 2018 GMC Terrain and put it in a wind tunnel.

Not such a big deal, right? Well, listen to the rub.

Engineers added some typical holiday decorations and even a Christmas tree just to simulate what it does to a vehicle's drag coefficient. In other words, how slippery an auto is through the air and how it impacts the vehicle's miles per gallon.

So, if you're into reindeer antlers, wreaths and having a Christmas tree on your ride, see the impact via the clip below.

Merry Christmas, Spies!






VIDEO: So, What Do All Those Holiday Decorations Do To Your MPG?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

I despise decorated cars.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 12/15/2017 10:56:28 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

Car4life1

Hmmmmmm...

1) Not a bad looking SUV GM, except for the back which looks heavily inspired by Nissan

2) From a marketing standpoint, cute ad but it may hurt sales by turning off less than smart buyers who's take away from the ad is GM trucks burn more gas when u load stuff on top even though that's just aerodynamics 101

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 12/16/2017 12:28:35 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]