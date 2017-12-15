VIDEO: So, What Do All Those Holiday Decorations Do To Your MPG?

If you're feeling all festive, then we've got a video for you.



The folks over at General Motors put together a pretty interesting video if you're looking to geek out. That's because they took a 2018 GMC Terrain and put it in a wind tunnel.



Not such a big deal, right? Well, listen to the rub.



Engineers added some typical holiday decorations and even a Christmas tree just to simulate what it does to a vehicle's drag coefficient. In other words, how slippery an auto is through the air and how it impacts the vehicle's miles per gallon.



So, if you're into reindeer antlers, wreaths and having a Christmas tree on your ride, see the impact via the clip below.



Merry Christmas, Spies!











