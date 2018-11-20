VIDEO: So You Think You’ve Seen EVERY Stupid Thing People Do. Sit Down. You WON’T Believe THIS ONE!

While we do like to report serious auto-related news, every once and a while we like to show you the lighter side of life. This is one of those instances.



In a Russian city, there's a bridge that is the most direct route to the city center; however, there's just one catch: It is a vehicle-only bridge. If you're motivating using you're feet, you're screwed.



That said, several individuals hatched a plan. While it clearly doesn't have the ingenuity of the Manhattan Project, it certainly shows some critical thinking skills. That's because the folks involved in this plan decided to create a bus costume, strap it on and walk across the bridge.



Technically speaking, it is a vehicle.



But, that would assume all Russians have a sense of humor. Being of that ethnicity myself I could have told you eons ago that we're a cold people but that didn't stop our convenience-minded friends.



Unfortunately for our heroes, they were turned around by a guard working the bridge. We can only hope it was a type of performance art and not to be taken seriously. See for yourself, below!







