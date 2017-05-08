VIDEO: TEASED! Nissan Tells Us EXACTLY Why You Should Consider An All-new Leaf

I recall the first-gen Nissan Leaf. It was a bit soft looking but folks that owned them adored their vehicles. Much like the first-gen Chevrolet Volt it just didn't make people say "Man, I really need an electric vehicle in my life."



Tesla, on the other hand, has made it the must-have item. Tesla has the Apple effect.



Now may be when this all changes. That's because Nissan has no choice but to get the Leaf right from a styling perspective. When the Model 3 looks like a BMW 3-Series competitor, Nissan has to step up its game.



While we haven't had the chance to see the all-new Leaf, the Japanese automaker has revealed some a couple teasers. One is delivered in form of a video clip. The other is merely a blacked-out rendering.



Having said that, take a peek below and let us know what you think.





The new #Nissan#LEAF. Simply amazing. The new Nissan LEAF will feature improved aerodynamic design that makes it even more efficient, allowing drivers to travel farther on a single charge.



Aerodynamics is key to how efficiently an electric car moves. Less drag and better stability enable the vehicle to drive longer distances before having to recharge.



The redesigned next-generation Nissan LEAF is lower to the ground, helping it realize zero lift for better stability at high speeds. Other new design features significantly stabilize the car when hit by strong crosswinds.



